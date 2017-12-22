NESN Soccer Show: MLS Expansion To Nashville, ‘El Clasico’ 2017 To Be Tight

Christmas has come early to soccer fans in Nashville, Tenn, and beyond.

Major League Soccer awarded an expansion franchise to the Music City on Wednesday. The new team is expected to begin play as early as 2020, but Nashville’s soccer party is already under way.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced the eight candidates running to replace Sunil Gulati as president. The wide-open field includes U.S. women’s soccer team star Hope Solo, whose chances of victory are as difficult to handicap as the other contenders.

Finally, “El Clasico” is upon us, as Real Madrid and Barcelona match wits in their eternal struggle for supremacy in Spain and beyond. Will Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi decide the winner or will other stars rise to the occasion?

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview “El Clasico 2017,” examine U.S. Soccer’s presidential candidates and assess Nashville’s chances of success this week on the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch above.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles /The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports Images