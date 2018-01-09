Bill Belichick Gives Brief Update On Patriots Wideout Malcolm Mitchell

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have a decision to make on wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell in the next four days.

If the Patriots want Mitchell, who’s been designated to return off injured reserve, to play in Saturday night’s divisional-round playoff game, they must activate him by Saturday at 4 p.m.

So, what has Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seen from Mitchell in the 13 days since the receiver returned to practice.

“Seen him out there trying to get back into practice and do the things he’s asked to do,” Belichick said.

A reporter implied Mitchell has a lot of ground to make up.

“Definitely,” Belichick said. “That’s how I’d characterize it.”

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve prior to the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, and the Patriots have 21 days from that date to activate him. If they don’t activate him by this weekend, and if they win Saturday against the Titans, then they still can activate him by next Wednesday, Jan. 17.