Rob Gronkowski Earns $2.5M With First-Team All-Pro Nod; Tom Brady Also Selected

Rob Gronkowski did not record enough catches, receiving yards or touchdowns this season to reach the highest tier of his contract. Ultimately, he didn’t need them.

Gronkowski was one of two New England Patriots representatives to The Associated Press’ NFL All-Pro team, earning the tight end the $2.5 million bonus he would have received had he hit his statistical benchmarks.

Soo…. dinner on you @RobGronkowski ? 💰💰congrats my guy! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 5, 2018

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also was selected, with both he and Gronkowski winning by wide margins at their respective positions.

Brady garnered 47 of a possible 50 votes, with Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles receiving two and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks earning one. Gronkowski received 40 votes — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the remaining 10 — plus two additional votes at the multi-position “flex” spot.

This is Gronkowski’s fifth first-team All-Pro selection and Brady’s third.

Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro honors, finishing behind only Arizona Cardinals rookie Budda Baker in voting. Devin McCourty (one vote; tied for 10th among safeties) Stephen Gostkowski (three; fifth among kickers) also received consideration.

Here is the full 2018 All-Pro first team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots

Running back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Wide receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Flex: Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

Left tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina Panthers

Right guard: David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings

Safeties: Harrison Smith, Vikings; Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Defensive back: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams

Kick returner: Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Punt returner: Jamal Agnew, Lions

Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals