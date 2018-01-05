Rob Gronkowski Earns $2.5M With First-Team All-Pro Nod; Tom Brady Also Selected

Rob Gronkowski did not record enough catches, receiving yards or touchdowns this season to reach the highest tier of his contract. Ultimately, he didn’t need them.
Gronkowski was one of two New England Patriots representatives to The Associated Press’ NFL All-Pro team, earning the tight end the $2.5 million bonus he would have received had he hit his statistical benchmarks.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also was selected, with both he and Gronkowski winning by wide margins at their respective positions.
Brady garnered 47 of a possible 50 votes, with Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles receiving two and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks earning one. Gronkowski received 40 votes — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the remaining 10 — plus two additional votes at the multi-position “flex” spot.
This is Gronkowski’s fifth first-team All-Pro selection and Brady’s third.
Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro honors, finishing behind only Arizona Cardinals rookie Budda Baker in voting. Devin McCourty (one vote; tied for 10th among safeties) Stephen Gostkowski (three; fifth among kickers) also received consideration.
Here is the full 2018 All-Pro first team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots
Running back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Wide receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Flex: Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Left tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles
Left guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina Panthers
Right guard: David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers
Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
Safeties: Harrison Smith, Vikings; Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Defensive back: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams
Kick returner: Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Punt returner: Jamal Agnew, Lions
Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals
