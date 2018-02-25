Jeff Gordon Teases Return To NASCAR Driving — But With One Condition

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jeff Gordon still has the itch.

The NASCAR legend retired after the 2015 season, although he did replace an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. for eight races the following year. And considering Gordon is thriving in his role on FOX Sports’ NASCAR broadcast, it seemed unlikely he’d ever return to the track.

But during a Q&A with fans Saturday morning, the 46-year-old revealed there is one opportunity that could put him back behind the wheel.

“I always thought about maybe looking at an opportunity to drive a truck at Martinsville or a track like that,” Gordon said. “I like the short tracks. But to do it on part-time basis at a like mile-and-a-half or a superspeedway — no, I’m happy to be up in the booth and out of the car right now.

“I’m enjoying myself and time with my family. I’ll let you know if that opportunity comes up at Martinsville, though.”

Watch Gordon talk about returning in the video below:

Music to NASCAR fans’ ears.

No one might be more geared up for a potential Gordon return than Martinsville, though. Check out these tweets from the track’s official Twitter:

Gordon has never competed in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. His Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series record, however, speaks for itself.

In 25 seasons on NASCAR’s top level, Gordon logged 93 wins, 325 top-fives, 477 top-10s and four championships.