About NESN

Background

NESN (New England Sports Network) is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, and delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of sports events and specials.

Fast Facts

Launched in 1984 — one of the country’s first regional sports networks

Grown to be New England’s largest television network, reaching 4 million homes in nine Designated Market Areas

Distribution on expanded basic cable and telco services, all major satellite providers and several OTT services

Forbes Magazine ranked NESN as one of the top 10 most valuable sports business brands in the world

Telecast approximately 150 Red Sox games throughout New England

Telecast approximately 70 Bruins regular-season games and the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs exclusively

Other locally produced programs and events include NESN Sports Today, Beanpot hockey, Hockey East, ACC sports and minor league baseball

NESN.com is the most visited regional sports website in the U.S.

In-market streaming available at NESNgo.com or through the NESNgo App

Located 5 miles from downtown Boston in Watertown, Mass.

Exceptional Benefits

Health and Dental Insurance — 90 percent company-paid

Life insurance – 100 percent company-paid

Short- and long-term disability insurance – 100 percent company-paid

401K with generous employer matching and contribution

Flexible spending account

Professional development support and training

Generous paid time off

NESN Connects volunteer program

Discounted Massachusetts auto insurance

NESN’s Mission Statement

NESN strives to be the preeminent regional sports network in the country. We are committed to creating and distributing New England sports content that entertains, informs and enriches people’s lives.

We are intently focused on delivering Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins programming and promotion of unparalleled breadth and quality.

NESN is committed to superior financial performance, providing a challenging and rewarding work environment and meaningful corporate citizenship.

NESN’s Diversity Statement

Embracing diversity advances our understanding of our fans and customers, and enables us to identify new opportunities and succeed in an ever-changing business environment. We value the differences in all individuals and strive to create an inclusive environment in which people can thrive and realize their full potential. Bringing people together with unique backgrounds, talents, and experiences diversifies our thinking, heightens our creativity, and provides us with the skills and perspectives to be innovative and competitive.

NESN’s Values