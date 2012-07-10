About NESN

Background
NESN (New England Sports Network) is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, and delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of sports events and specials.
Fast Facts
Launched in 1984 — one of the country’s first regional sports networks
Grown to be New England’s largest television network, reaching 4 million homes in nine Designated Market Areas
Distribution on expanded basic cable and telco services, all major satellite providers and several OTT services
Forbes Magazine ranked NESN as one of the top 10 most valuable sports business brands in the world
Telecast approximately 150 Red Sox games throughout New England
Telecast approximately 70 Bruins regular-season games and the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs exclusively
Other locally produced programs and events include NESN Sports Today, Beanpot hockey, Hockey East, ACC sports and minor league baseball
NESN.com is the most visited regional sports website in the U.S.
In-market streaming available at NESNgo.com or through the NESNgo App
Located 5 miles from downtown Boston in Watertown, Mass.
Exceptional Benefits
Health and Dental Insurance — 90 percent company-paid
Life insurance – 100 percent company-paid
Short- and long-term disability insurance – 100 percent company-paid
401K with generous employer matching and contribution
NESN’s Mission Statement
NESN strives to be the preeminent regional sports network in the country. We are committed to creating and distributing New England sports content that entertains, informs and enriches people’s lives.
We are intently focused on delivering Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins programming and promotion of unparalleled breadth and quality.
NESN is committed to superior financial performance, providing a challenging and rewarding work environment and meaningful corporate citizenship.
NESN’s Diversity Statement
Embracing diversity advances our understanding of our fans and customers, and enables us to identify new opportunities and succeed in an ever-changing business environment. We value the differences in all individuals and strive to create an inclusive environment in which people can thrive and realize their full potential. Bringing people together with unique backgrounds, talents, and experiences diversifies our thinking, heightens our creativity, and provides us with the skills and perspectives to be innovative and competitive.
NESN’s Values
People: Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative. We recognize and reward achievement.
Customer Focus: We are committed to understanding our customers’ needs and exceeding their expectations.
Competitiveness: We love to compete and believe that competition brings out the best in us. We are committed to positive change and strive to continually improve our performance.
Adaptability: We are ready to meet the ever-changing demands of our industry with speed and flexibility. We believe these challenges afford us opportunities to learn and grow.
Teamwork: We understand that good decision-making, innovation and creativity are cultivated in respectful exchanges of thoughts, ideas, opinions and advice.
Diversity: We believe that diverse cultures and ideas are integral to our success. Embracing a diverse workforce enables us to discover and understand the perspectives of our fans and customers.
Integrity: We are committed to the highest level of ethics and professional standards.
Accountability: We accept personal and professional responsibility for our actions and results; we focus on finding solutions and achieving excellence in all that we do.
Passion: We believe positive attitudes, contagious enthusiasm and a can-do spirit are essential to a productive and rewarding work environment.
Social Responsibility: We are responsible, on a corporate and personal level, to promote the general well being of the New England region. Through our physical, financial, and promotional contributions we are able to positively impact people’s lives and build stronger bonds throughout the community.