Donovan Mitchell Trolls Eric Bledsoe After Scuffle With Terry Rozier In Game 5

Donovan Mitchell has been pretty busy torching the Oklahoma City Thunder this postseason, but the Utah Jazz rookie had on off day Tuesday so he picked a new victim: Eric Bledsoe.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard has taken a few verbal shots at Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier during their first-round NBA playoff series, and the two got into a scuffle during the C’s 92-87 Game 5 win at TD Garden when Rozier bumped into Bledsoe off the ball, prompting the Bucks guard to retaliate by throwing a shoulder. Rozier countered by shoving Bledsoe off the court, but the two were separated before any real fisticuffs could start.

But seeing as Mitchell was far away from Boston, he took a swing at Bledsoe on social media and boy did it connect.

Guess he figured out who you are brodie @T_Rozzay3 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 25, 2018

Bledsoe, of course, claimed he had no idea who Rozier was after the Celtics’ Game 2 win despite Rozier greatly outplaying him for parts of the series.

Mitchell and Rozier both played at Louisville and are close friends so it’s no surprise the young phenom had Scary Terry’s back.