Yankees Are First Team In 15 Years To Pull Off This Scary Home Run Stat

The 2018 New York Yankees are hitting home runs at a rate that would make Murderers’ Row blush.

Giancarlo Stanton launched his 10th home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot to Yankee Stadium’s right field in New York’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

.@Giancarlo818 wanted to give his friends in the bullpen a souvenir. pic.twitter.com/xbeRRfbcJw — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2018

It was a majestic blast, but why was it so significant? Well, Stanton became the fourth Yankees player to reach 10 home runs through the team’s first 40 games. Not even the 1927 Yankees accomplished that.

Put another way: Four players in New York’s nine-man lineup — Aaron Judge (11 homers), Stanton (10), Gary Sanchez (10) and Didi Gregorious (10) — have combined to average more than a homer per game by themselves. And each player is hitting a dinger every four games on average.

In fact, the league hasn’t seen such a power display in 15 years. The 2003 Texas Rangers were the last team to have four players tally at least 10 homers through 40 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Rafael Palmeiro, Carl Everett, Juan Gonzalez and a young Alex Rodriguez did the honors for that club, helping the Rangers finish with a major league-high 239 round-trippers on the season.

Amazingly, the quartet of Judge, Stanton, Sanchez and Gregorious have combined to hit 72 percent of New York’s long balls this season (41 of 57), with Gregorious’ 10 jacks the biggest surprise of the group — the shortstop hit 25 homers all last season.

It’s also surprising Stanton, Major League Baseball’s defending home run champion, was the last of these four to reach 10 home runs. But the previously slumping slugger appears to be turning the corner, as the most dangerous lineup in baseball appears to be rounding into form.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images