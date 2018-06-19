NBA Rumors: This Team Is LeBron James’ Preference In Free Agency

As the old saying goes, there’s no place like home.

LeBron James will be the talk of the NBA offseason, as the star forward is eligible to opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 29 and become a free agent. While James will have his pick of the litter on the open market, his hometown team might have the upper hand.

“I think LeBron’s preference is to stay in Cleveland,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said during an appearance on “SportsCenter.” “I think he’s looking for reasons to want to stay in Cleveland.”

While James might want to stay in Cleveland, it’s hard to imagine he’ll stick around if the team’s future is bleak. Although the Cavs are fresh off a season in which they reached the NBA Finals, it’s unlikely they’ll win a title without drastic changes, which might never come due to the team’s unfavorable salary cap situation.

You never can rule out a trade, though, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Cleveland try to swing a blockbuster deal in hopes of keeping its favorite son.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports