NFL Rumors: People Around League ‘Have Been Suspect’ Of Julian Edelman For A Long Time

Coming off a torn ACL that derailed his entire 2017 season, Julian Edelman was expected to make his triumphant return to game action in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL campaign.

In wake of recent events, however, Edelman’s absence likely will be elongated.

The star wide receiver sent shockwaves around the football world last Thursday when he was tabbed with a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. While some were surprised by the news, it doesn’t appear Chris Simms was.

During a recent episode of Bleacher Report’s “Simms and Lefkoe,” the former NFL quarterback revealed that Edelman long has been suspected of using performance enhancers.

Some people around the NFL have always been suspicious about Julian Edelman and PEDs (via @SimmsandLefkoe) pic.twitter.com/PW2KrcrL12 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) June 12, 2018

It’s important to take Simms’ report with a grain of salt, as we have no idea of the number of people he’s discussed this particular issue with. But given the extra attention the New England Patriots typically garner, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that folks around the league kept a close, cynical eye on Edelman.

