Terry Rozier Reveals Which Player Held Celtics Together Amid Injuries

Terry Rozier was asked Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” which player or coach held the Boston Celtics together this season as they battled adversity, namely in the form of injuries.

The Celtics guard wasted no time in responding.

“Easy. It was Al Horford,” Rozier said. “He’s been great to us all year, and obviously when those guys went down (Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart), he definitely stepped in and played a bigger role.”

This should come as no surprise, as Horford’s leadership has been lauded since the big man signed with Boston in the summer of 2016.

But he certainly silenced a lot of critics this past season, and it’s hard to imagine the Celtics would have advanced as far as they did in the NBA playoffs without the stability Horford consistently provided both on and off the floor.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images