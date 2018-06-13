U.S. Open 2018 Live Stream: Watch Tiger Woods, First Round Play Online

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Golf’s second major of the year, the U.S. Open, gets underway Thursday at New York’s Shinnecock Hills, where Tiger Woods and the rest of the sport’s brightest stars will take aim at one of the game’s most iconic trophies.

Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015. He hasn’t won this major championship since 2008, when he miraculously won in a playoff despite a severe knee injury.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open online.

When: Thursday, June 14 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: USOpen.com