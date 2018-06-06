Why Stephen A. Smith Thinks Kevin Durant Won’t Finish Career With Warriors

During the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant elected to join the Golden State Warriors and in the process changed the complexion of the NBA landscape.

By joining the 73-win Warriors, Durant made Golden State nearly unbeatable and created a large talent deficit between the Dubs and the rest of the league.

The star forward recently discussed why he left Oklahoma City for the Bay Area, citing the need for “validation” from fellow players and the rest of the league.

“At that time in my career, I didn’t know how other people felt about my game,” Durant said, via The Athletic. “And I knew that I was pretty damn good and I knew I worked extremely hard, but I needed that validation from my peers and teams and GMs, people that are really into the game, to really help me feel good about myself and help me feel confident and let me know that what I was doing was working.”

Durant has captured that elusive title and appears poised to get another in a matter of days. His superb play in last season’s NBA Finals called for many to dub him the NBA’s best player. In other words, validation.

So with that validation achieved, will Durant play out the remainder of his career in the Bay Area? If you ask Stephen A. Smith, no way.

Will Kevin Durant play the rest of his career in Golden State?@stephenasmith doesn't think so. pic.twitter.com/6JiN7KAyzC — First Take (@FirstTake) June 5, 2018

Durant will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is expected to re-sign with the Warriors on another short-term deal.

But with the Warriors clearly belonging to Stephen Curry, it might be only a matter of time before the Slim Reaper restores the balance of power and dons a new uniform.

