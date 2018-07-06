Damian Lillard To Lakers? Blazers Star Reportedly Is ‘Open’ To Trade

The Damian Lillard-to-Los Angeles Lakers rumors are heating up.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard raised some eyebrows Thursday with some tough-to-decipher Twitter activity. But, according to Stephen A. Smith, there need be no confusion: Lillard is very open to teaming up with LeBron James.

“Even as the number three team, (the Blazers) are clearly not an elite team that’s going to make any noise in the postseason,” Smith said during Hour 1 of his ESPN Radio show. “Portland recognizes this, and as a result, you have people in Damian Lillard’s camp and on his side looking for him to leave. And he is open to leaving, even though he loves being in Portland.”

Which two teams does Damian Lillard see himself playing for? (@stephenasmith) pic.twitter.com/dFlwpyOB5Q — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 5, 2018

Smith added: “And if Damian Lillard is going to leave the comfortable and financially beneficial confines of Portland, it’s only for two places from what I’m being told. He’s only interested in New York or L.A. One of the two. New York or L.A., and by L.A., I mean the Lakers, not the Clippers. That’s what Damian Lillard wants.

“His preference would be for the Portland Trail Blazers to find somebody, somebody big time to join him and CJ McCollum in Portland. That’s Damian Lillard’s preference. But if they can’t improve the team and if they can’t find anybody, then he’s interested in going one of two places: my sources tell me it’s the Lakers or the Knicks.

Now, Smith’s reports always should be taken with grans of salts. Yes, he clearly has legitimate sources, but he was way off the mark with his early report about teams that would get a free agency meeting with James, for example.

Still, it’s easy to see Lillard entertaining the idea of joining forces with James in L.A., as it would give the 27-year-old a great chance of landing his first NBA title.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images