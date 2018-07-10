NBA Rumors: This Is 76ers’ ‘Most Realistic’ Offer For Kawhi Leonard

Could Kawhi Leonard become a part of “the process?”

The Philadelphia 76ers have been identified as a possible landing spot for Leonard should the San Antonio Spurs trade the star swingman. In fact, the Sixers reportedly are the only Eastern Conference team that Leonard has any interest in playing for.

Luckily for Philly, it has more than young talent and future assets to make a move for Leonard. But just because the 76ers have the resources doesn’t mean they’ll go for broke.

“The Sixers’ most realistic package to submit to San Antonio could involve Dario Saric, Robert Covington and the Miami Heat’s 2021 unprotected first-round pick,” The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey writes. “However, the Spurs want two players — again, believed to be Saric and Covington — and three future first-round picks.”

Despite being arguably the best two-way player in basketball, there’s a great risk that comes with making a deal for Leonard. In addition to his impending free agency, the quadriceps injury that limited him to just nine games in the 2017-18 season remains a major red flag.

The 76ers’ future is incredibly bright, and while Leonard could take the team to new heights, he might not be worth such a massive move given the level of uncertainty.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports