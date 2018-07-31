Patriots Training Camp Observations: Rex Burkhead Takes On New Role

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice Monday night and scaled back the physicality, to put it lightly.

The Patriots practiced in full pads over the weekend, but they shed the shoulder pads and worked on technique, fundamentals and a whole lot of special teams Monday in a non-contact session.

Here’s what we gleaned from practice:

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 15-of-17 with an interception. Cornerback Ryan Lewis picked him off on a deep pass to Cordarrelle Patterson. Lewis also broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Julian Edelman from Brian Hoyer, who went 11-of-13. Cornerback Eric Rowe also broke up a pass from Brady intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Danny Etling went 3-of-7 with an interception. Safety Eddie Pleasant picked off the rookie QB. Etling has struggled with accuracy on short passes, but some of his deeper throws have been impressive. He hit wide receiver Devin Lucien in stride over double coverage on a deep touchdown.

— Second-year defensive end Deatrich Wise lined up opposite Trey Flowers in the Patriots’ starting defense. Adrian Clayborn had been in that spot earlier in training camp but was on the second team with Derek Rivers. Bill Belichick praised Wise for his improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 on Sirius XM. The Patriots also were working Pleasant, who was signed before training camp, into the first team.

— Linebacker/edge defender Harvey Langi practiced with defensive ends, not linebackers, during positional drills early in practice. Langi played linebacker and defensive end in college and could play a hybrid role if he makes the roster in 2018.

— James White, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Jomal Wiltz and Cordarrelle Patterson returned kicks. Berrios, McCarron, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Rex Burkhead were back for punt return drills. Burkhead returning punts is a new twist. The Patriots will need a punt returner for the first four weeks of the season with Edelman suspended. Burkhead returned 11 punts for 117 yards in college but hasn’t filled the role in the NFL.

The Patriots also practiced safety kicks. Edelman handled those.

— The Patriots’ injuries are piling up. Players on the physically unable to perform list, wide receiver Matthew Slater, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones and safety Nate Ebner, plus wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell, tight end/fullback Shane Wimann, running back Mike Gillislee and cornerback Keion Crossen weren’t spotted on the field for practice. Wide receiver Kenny Britt, who’s also on PUP, was spotted out of uniform at the beginning of the session but quickly departed the sideline.

The Patriots already addressed their lack of bodies at wide receiver by signing Paul Turner late last week.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images