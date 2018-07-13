Watch Mookie Betts’ Epic 13-Pitch, Grand Slam At-Bat Vs. Blue Jays In Full

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

So, that was cool.

Boston Red Sox fans probably didn’t have a midweek matchup in July against the Toronto Blue Jays circled as a game that would provide one of the most exciting moments of the season, but Mookie Betts delivered just that Thursday night in Boston’s 6-4 victory.

If you saw the game live, you surely felt the anticipation of something big growing with every pitch of Betts’ 13-pitch at-bat against Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ. But if you didn’t watch the game, you might have only seen the highlight of Betts launching his go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster.

That moment, while pretty neat, still doesn’t do the whole moment justice.

“It was amazing,” Betts told NESN’s Jahmai Webster immediately after the game. “That may be the happiest I’ve been in baseball.”

Check out every second of Betts’ 13-pitch, 11-minute battle with Happ — leading up to the thrilling conclusion — in the video above.