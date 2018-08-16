MLB Rumors: This Team Emerging As Manny Machado’s ‘First Choice’ In Free Agency

The baseball world was fixated on Manny Machado as this year’s non-waive trade deadline approached, and there’s no doubt the star shortstop will be garnering heaps of attention once again this winter.

Machado is set to hit the open market at the conclusion of the 2018 season, and he’s poised to be one of the most sought-after free agents along with Bryce Harper. While it’s probably too early to pinpoint a favorite in Machado sweepstakes 2.0, one team might already have a leg up.

According to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees very well could be Machado’s preferred destination in the offseason.

“…People close to Machado suggest the Yankees might just be his first choice,” Heyman writes. “One Machado friend went so far as to say that Machado — who has professed his love for shortstop — would easily give up shortstop to play for the Yankees.”

Heyman continues: “Machado isn’t going to give away his preferences now, particularly while playing for a different marquee franchise, but multiple people say Machado and his family — who live in Miami — are all in on their love of the Yankees and New York, which fits his big-city preference and desire to get back to the East Coast. He’s said to be OK with Los Angeles, but according to others anyway, apparently views it as a stopover.”

The Yankees certainly have the money to afford Machado, and the addition of the four-time All-Star could vault New York to the top of the American League. The Bronx Bombers will face stiff competition in trying to acquire Machado, though, so we’ll have to wait and see just how badly the two parties want to join forces.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports