NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade, Handcuffs T-Wolves In Process

It looks like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler might be destined for divorce earlier than most would have predicted.

Facing a “telltale week,” the Wolves and their star player apparently reached a breaking point, as Butler has requested a trade from Minnesota, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

According to the report from Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania, Butler — who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season — Butler gave Minnesota a list of one to three teams with which he’s open to signing a contract extension.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was able to uncover those three teams:

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

T-Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to the report, wanted to avoid trading Butler, especially after giving up Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn while also swapping first-round picks.

Butler’s extremely limited list of preferences won’t help Thibodeau and the Wolves’ case, either. It’s hard to develop much of a market if only a few teams would be involved. And if it’s out there Butler would only sign with one to three teams, those other twenty-something teams aren’t going to be inclined to give up much in order to acquire a player with no inclination to re-sign.

Then again, it worked out pretty well for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Paul George, and it didn’t stop the Toronto Raptors from trading for Kawhi Leonard.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images