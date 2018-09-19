NFL Rumors: Patriots Re-Sign Cyrus Jones Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Cyrus Jones is headed back to New England.

The Patriots have re-signed Jones, whom they drafted in the second round in 2016, off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday. Multiple outlets later confirmed Howe’s report.

Jones’ contract is a two-year deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Per NFL rules, he now must remain on New England’s 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

Jones endured a disappointing rookie season with the Patriots in 2016, then missed all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in late August. That injury limited him for much of this summer, as he missed the team’s first two preseason games before playing in the final two. He was released on cutdown day and subsequently joined the Ravens’ practice squad in his native Baltimore.

It’s likely Jones now will handle punt return duties for the Patriots, who don’t have an obvious solution there until Julian Edelman returns from his suspension in Week 5. The Alabama product has impressed as a returner in each of the past two summers after struggling mightily in that capacity in 2016.

To make room for Jones, the Patriots cut running back Kenjon Barner, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Barner was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being the only Patriots player with significant NFL punt return experience.

Re-signing Jones also could be a sign the team believes safety Patrick Chung will miss time with the concussion he suffered Sunday. Chung was the Patriots’ top punt returner against the Jaguars before leaving the game at halftime.

The Patriots will visit the Detroit Lions this Sunday night.

