Peter King Believes Josh Gordon Is ‘Not Worthy’ Of Patriots Organization

The New England Patriots needed a vertical threat at wide receiver, so they rolled the dice and acquired Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Gordon, who has played just 11 of the last 65 games due to a number of substance abuse-related suspensions, reportedly wore out his welcome in Cleveland by not being in football shape and injuring his hamstring during a promotional shoot last Friday.

The Baylor product is loaded with talent, but it’s been six seasons since Gordon exploded onto the scene, and many doubt he will contribute at all for the Pats.

NBC’s Peter King initially was stunned by the move, and he told WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” that he thought the wide receiver was beneath the Patriots franchise.

“I was not high on it at all,” King said. “The history of Josh Gordon is beyond riddled with off-field issues, substance abuse, consistently letting the team down that drafted him and continually, time after time showed faith in him and brought him back. I thought it was a bad trade quite honestly. The Patriots might get something good out of him, and if they don’t get anything good out of him then it is almost nothing ventured nothing gained.

“The Patriots are a proud franchise, and I realize what I am saying is a little bit of idealistic crapola, but the Patriots should not be in business with Josh Gordon. He is not worthy of this franchise.”

Gordon is expected to make his debut for the Patriots on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. If the 27-year-old can buy into the Patriot Way, he could give New England an element that has been missing from its offense for a number of years.

But if he fails to follow the plan Bill Belichick undoubtedly laid out for him, he won’t be around Patriot Place very long.

