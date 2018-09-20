Rafael Devers Unhappy With 2018 Red Sox Season, Feels He Can Get Better

It hasn’t been the strongest season for Rafael Devers.

After a promising rookie campaign, the Boston Red Sox second baseman may be facing a sophomore slump with the team. Devers leads Major League Baseball with 22 errors and his on-base percentage (.295) is a whopping 43 points lower than last year.

He’s started just six games at third in the month of September, and if you ask the 21-year old what he’s most pleased with, he’ll give you a blunt answer.

“Honestly none. I feel like I can get much better, and I am much better than what I’ve been this season,” Devers told MassLive’s Christopher Smith through a translator. “I’m just happy right now that we’re getting close to … the playoffs and everything that comes with that.

“I just feel like I haven’t made the adjustments that I needed to make here. And it’s just something that moving forward I need to make those adjustments. It’s just things that happen in baseball.”

Once the season concludes, Devers noted he would return to the Dominican Republic and train there before returning for 2019 spring training.

He still has plenty of time to regroup. Considering he’s just 21-years-old, he easily could bounce back next season and make 2018 a thing of the past.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images