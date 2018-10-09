NY Tabloids Lay Into Aaron Boone After Red Sox’s Blowout Of Yankees

If you’re looking for measured coverage Monday night’s baseball game, don’t go anywhere near a New York newsstand.

The Boston Red Sox absolutely obliterated the Yankees in their own building in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, coasting to a 16-1 win to push New York to the brink of elimination.

The loss — the worst in the franchise’s postseason history — was a complete disaster for the Yankees; starting pitcher Luis Severino may or may not have forgotten what time the game started, while New York’s lifeless offense prompted a premature emptying of Yankee Stadium.

So, now seems like a good time to check in on the always-colorful New York tabloids, which funneled their vitriol toward one man: manager Aaron Boone.

The final back page: Aaron Boone picked a terrible time to have his worst game #yankees https://t.co/oVUAtB9kln pic.twitter.com/ppgJZFRKm8 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 9, 2018

Aaron Boone came off as criminally negligent in managing the swing game of the ALDS, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/dlMZcIthdd pic.twitter.com/6p07TY7ig9 — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) October 9, 2018

At least Boone has a punnable last name.

Did the Yankees manager really deserve that much blame in Monday’s loss, though?

Yes, he may have left Severino in a bit too long, bringing him back out for the fourth inning after he labored through three rocky innings. But none of Boone’s relievers could get the job done, either: Lance Lynn allowed all three of Severino’s inherited runners to score in the fourth, and every other Yankee reliever who took the mound allowed at least one run.

Basically, no one could stop the juggernaut that was Brock Holt and the Red Sox’s offense. We doubt New Yorkers want to give their Boston rivals any credit, though, so expect more bashing of Boone until the teams take the field Tuesday night in a do-or-die Game 4 for the Yankees.

