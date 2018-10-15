Was Fourth Quarter TD For Tyreek Hill Or Kareem Hunt? Two Chiefs Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — We may never know who was supposed to catch Patrick Mahomes’ first fourth-quarter touchdown.

With 8:45 left in the game and the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the New England Patriots 30-26, Mahomes fired a pass into the arms of a sliding Tyreek Hill to take the lead at Gillette Stadium. Despite the wide receiver getting his second TD of the eventual 43-40 loss, it looked as if the pass was intended for running back Kareem Hunt, who was just steps in front of Hill in the end zone.

But your guess is as good as anyone else’s.

“We still don’t know,” Hill told the media after the game. “When we go back and watch film we’re gonna figure it out. I didn’t even ask (Mahomes), man. But I sure thank him for the TD.”

If Hill couldn’t confirm it, his quarterback should be able to, right?

“A magician never reveals his tricks,” Mahomes said after the game.

Fair enough.

Both Hill and Hunt had an impact Sunday for Kansas City. Hill caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while Hunt racked up 80 yards on 10 carries.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images