Watch Brad Marchand Finish Off Filthy Patrice Bergeron Pass With Game-Tying Goal

In case you haven’t heard, the Boston Bruins have the best first line in the NHL.

They continued to be a force during the second period of Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. With the Canes up 2-1 and seconds remaining in the frame, Patrice Bergeron stole the puck from Warren Foegle and connected with Brad Marchand down the ice.

Marchand finished off the sequence by beating Scott Darling and tying the game at two.

Take a look:

That Bergeron pass is RIDICULOUS. pic.twitter.com/kePD8IpZE6 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 31, 2018

Nasty.

The tally marked the third of the season for Marchand, while Bergeron picked up his 11th assist and second of the game.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images