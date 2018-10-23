Watch Jonathan Jones Daughter’s Adorable Reaction To Interception Vs. Bears

If you’re looking for a nice little pick-me-up after a long Monday, look no further.

The Patriots defeated the Chicago Bears 38-31 in a tough matchup on Sunday in Chicago. And one of the highlights of the shootout was New England defensive back Jonathan Jones’ one-handed fourth-quarter interception off of Bears quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

The interception was a huge momentum swing for the Pats, but it might have been even bigger for Jones’ three-year old daughter who had one of the most adorable reactions you will she as she exclaimed, “That’s my daddy!”



