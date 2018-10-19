Watch Red Sox Pop Bottles, Crush Beers To Celebrate World Series Berth

The Boston Red Sox are going to the World Series. You know what that means.
Take it away, Eck.
Sure is. And party the Red Sox did.
Boston punched its ticket to the 2018 Fall Classic on Thursday night by defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Then, it was on to the celebration, which featured champagne, beers and even a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for manager Alex Cora.
The Red Sox’s Twitter account documented the scene at Minute Maid Park, where Boston won three consecutive ALCS game after splitting the first two at Fenway Park.
Don’t expect the celebration to last too long, though. The Red Sox know there’s still work to be done with the World Series looming. Boston will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers for all the marbles, with the series kicking off Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
