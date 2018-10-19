Watch Red Sox Pop Bottles, Crush Beers To Celebrate World Series Berth

The Boston Red Sox are going to the World Series. You know what that means.

Take it away, Eck.

@RedSox showed who was the best team in the A.L. Now it's time to show who is the best team in baseball. Congratulations!!!! — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) October 19, 2018

Oh….and it's time to party!!!!! — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) October 19, 2018

Sure is. And party the Red Sox did.

Boston punched its ticket to the 2018 Fall Classic on Thursday night by defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Then, it was on to the celebration, which featured champagne, beers and even a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox’s Twitter account documented the scene at Minute Maid Park, where Boston won three consecutive ALCS game after splitting the first two at Fenway Park.

Hey @ac13alex, we hope you like your birthday present! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/pwiyAXOx27 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

lil post series video work pic.twitter.com/mbwVWHuh8i — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

This one tastes better! pic.twitter.com/NaYDQFPM6j — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Wait for it… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nr4LZQ31gV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

MVP treatment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mC6kNO8fkk — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Hey JBJ, where are you going? pic.twitter.com/b4tO0J7eLh — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2018

AL East ✔️

ALDS ✔️

ALCS ✔️ pic.twitter.com/tPBNDNKT8C — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Hi. We’re still awake. IS IT THE WORLD SERIES YET?!? pic.twitter.com/xJQBwi6xdJ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Hey Boston, we’re home & we brought a souvenir! pic.twitter.com/t0zCXiaFW4 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Don’t expect the celebration to last too long, though. The Red Sox know there’s still work to be done with the World Series looming. Boston will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers for all the marbles, with the series kicking off Tuesday at Fenway Park.

