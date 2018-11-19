Bruins Injuries: Bruce Cassidy Gives Update On Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy

To say the injury bug has bitten the Boston Bruins this season would be an understatement. But there is some good news ahead.

Ahead of the team’s trip to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Wednesday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday addressed the media and provided updates to a plethora of injured players, including three defensemen.

Kevan Miller, who’s been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Oct. 19, is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday. This couldn’t come at a better time for the Bruins, with Zdeno Chara out at least a month with an MCL injury. Meanwhile, both Charlie McAvoy (concussion) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) will travel and practice with the B’s in Detroit.

Cassidy noted McAvoy and Vaakanainen won’t play Wednesday night and are questionable for the weekend games.

Cassidy also shed a sliver of light on Patrice Bergeron, who took a hard hit into the boards against the Dallas Stars and flew back to Boston to be re-evaluated.

Cassidy on Patrice Bergeron (upper body): "He was meeting [with doctors] today, so we have nothing new. I know he was in a lot of pain, but I don’t know if there’s anything major which is good news. But I don’t want to speculate. I just know that he’s not coming back to Detroit." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2018

Bergeron remained in Friday’s game after the hit, but clearly was in some serious pain. Getting Miller back Wednesday and potentially McAvoy and Vaakanainen over the weekend would provide a boost to the depleted Boston defense.

