Celtics’ Danny Ainge Says Terry Rozier Hasn’t Complained About Playing Time

Maybe Terry Rozier isn’t so unhappy after all.

A “report” surfaced Wednesday from The Ringer’s Bill Simmons claiming the Boston Celtics backup point guard is unhappy with his playing time and that a trade wouldn’t exactly be surprising. It is a logical assertion given Rozier played a huge role in last season’s improbable postseason run with Kyrie Irving out, only to have his role reduced this season. However, Simmons isn’t exactly an NBA insider, so what he said should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, the comments generated a lot of buzz.

Rozier is set to become a free agent this offseason and likely will command a big payday. As such, it would only be human for him to lament not getting a chance to play starting minutes.

But according to C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, Rozier hasn’t voiced any frustration to him or head coach Brad Stevens.

Danny Ainge said on @Toucherandrich that Terry Rozier has not vented about playing time to him. Said he feels Rozier would “come to me and talk to me or Brad and that hasn’t happened.”— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 8, 2018

While Rozier could be keeping to himself and simply seething, it’s been somewhat well documented that Ainge and Rozier get along pretty well. From Ainge roasting Rozier on Twitter to Rozier FaceTimeing Ainge to see who the Celtics were drafting moments before they took Robert Williams, it seems clear the two have a good relationship. Because of that, one would have to take Ainge at his word that Rozier would say something if he was that incensed.

There’s logic to both arguments, but for now it seems Rozier isn’t openly airing grievances to those in power.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images