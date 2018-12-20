Josh Gordon Officially Suspended, Opening Spot On Patriots Roster

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon officially has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

“Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse,” the league announced.

Gordon tweeted Thursday morning he was taking a leave from the Patriots to focus on his mental health. Gordon has said his substance abuse is tied to mental health issues.

Gordon’s suspension opens a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. They could promote a player from their practice squad, sign a free agent off the street or add a player off another team’s practice squad.

The Patriots must add a 53rd player to their roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The Patriots have one receiver, rookie Damoun Patterson, on their practice squad.

They currently have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater on their wide receiver depth chart.

