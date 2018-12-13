MLB Rumors: Joe Kelly, Dodgers Agree To Three-Year Contract

Joe Kelly is reportedly heading home.

The free agent right-handed reliever has agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. ESPN.com and others reported the deal is worth $25 million.

The Dodgers certainly are familiar with Kelly’s work. He helped the Boston Red Sox dispatch LA in five games in the World Series. Kelly was especially effective in the World Series — against the Dodgers — appearing in all five games, tossing six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and strike out 10.

Kelly, a California native, struggled mightily at times during the 2018 season but rebounded down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Kelly finished the season with a 4.39 ERA in 73 appearances, striking out 68 in 73 innings. In the playoffs, however, Kelly upped his game, allowing just one earned run in nine games and striking out 13 in 11 1/3 innings of work.

The Red Sox reportedly were interested in a reunion with the hard-throwing reliever. Now, they’ll likely have to turn to the free agent or trade markets, as it sounds unlikely the Red Sox will retain closer Craig Kimbrel, either.

