Tom Brady Reaffirms Plans To Play Next Season: ‘It’s Not A Mystery’

Last week, Tom Brady made headlines when he told Westwood One Radio’s Jim Gray that he “absolutely believes” he’ll be playing next season.

However, given the scripted nature of his weekly interviews with Gray, as well as the use of the word “believes,” Brady didn’t come across as very convincing.

Brady again was asked about his 2019 plans Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” show. And although the New England Patriots quarterback sounded irritated and intent on deflecting, he actually might have offered his most convincing answer yet to the NFL’s biggest question.

“I talked about this a bunch,” Brady said, noticeably annoyed. “I don’t think it’s a mystery, you know. Again, this is about this year. You know, I love playing football, I’m gonna keep playing it — everyone knows that.

“But this is very short-term focused, and this week is very important to us. So, that’s where my mind’s at.”

Again, it’s worth actually listening to Brady’s response, as you can practically hear him saying (without saying) something akin to, “I’m playing next year, guys, please stop asking me.”

Regardless, Brady’s status for the 2019 season will remain a talking point and a mystery until either his commitment becomes official or he’s seen on the field during offseason workouts. Until then, he’ll just have to endure the seemingly endless onslaught of the most over-asked question in football.

