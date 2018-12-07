Watch Jerry Remy Hilariously Conduct Boston Pops’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ Rendition

Jerry Remy quickly hit midseason form in his moonlighting gig.

The beloved color analyst of NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcasts conducted the Boston Pops on Wednesday night at Boston Symphony Hall. Remy and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were among those who made surprise appearances at on the opening night of the Pops’ holiday schedule.

But Remy nearly stole the show when handed the baton to conduct “Sleigh Ride.”

Keith Lockhart & the Boston Pops kicked off the #HolidayPops season tonight with special guests @LauraOsnes and @RedSox icons @Jerry_Remy & Alex Cora. Watch @Jerry_Remy conduct the orchestra in "Sleigh Ride." The season continues now through December 24: https://t.co/JFUM7b6hJV pic.twitter.com/n9peoZamD4 — Boston Pops (@TheBostonPops) December 6, 2018

Despite spending decades in Major League Baseball, Remy seemed perfectly comfortable on stage with the Boston Pops. Is there anything he can’t do when the showbiz lights turn on?

