Watch Jerry Remy Hilariously Conduct Boston Pops’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ Rendition

Jerry Remy quickly hit midseason form in his moonlighting gig.
The beloved color analyst of NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcasts conducted the Boston Pops on Wednesday night at Boston Symphony Hall. Remy and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were among those who made surprise appearances at on the opening night of the Pops’ holiday schedule.
But Remy nearly stole the show when handed the baton to conduct “Sleigh Ride.”
Despite spending decades in Major League Baseball, Remy seemed perfectly comfortable on stage with the Boston Pops. Is there anything he can’t do when the showbiz lights turn on?
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
