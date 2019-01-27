Saints QB Drew Brees Sports Red Sox Hat To Pelicans-Spurs Game

Did Drew Brees drop a subtle hint about who he’s pulling for in Super Bowl LIII?

The New Orleans Saints quarterback was spotted courtside at the Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs game Saturday night at Smoothie King Center. While it’s no surprise the 40-year-old was cheering on New Orleans, what was surprising was his choice of headwear.

Take a look:

Notice the Boston Red Sox hat also is the only sports team apparel Brees is wearing.

As you know, the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Saints after a controversial no-call in the NFC Championship Game, in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

And if Brees’ hat is any indication of who he’s rooting for come Super Sunday, then he likely just became a fan-favorite across New England.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images