Why Nick Wright Believes Patriots’ Dynasty Will End With Loss Vs. Chargers

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will begin their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and a fourth trip in the last five years.

While Tom Brady and Co. view Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers as the beginning, one outspoken sports pundit believes the battle with the Bolts will be remembered as the end.

Nick Wright and Cris Carter discussed the matchup Friday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First,” with Wright proclaiming this Patriots-Chargers game would be remembered as the day New England’s reign over the NFL ended.

This weekend will be remembered by the game that ended the greatest run in NFL history — the dynasty of Brady and Belichick.@getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/7w961dMkdD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 11, 2019

This will be the stiffest test the Patriots will have faced all season and the most talented opponent they’ve faced in the divisional round in the last eight seasons.

LA boasts a veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers, a fearsome pass rushing duo in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa and a glut of offensive weapons, including Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon and Mike Williams. The Chargers reached the divisional round by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 23-17, in the wild-card round, and are a perfect 9-0 outside of Los Angeles County on the season.

New England had a bumpy regular season, but closed with wins over the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets to secure a first-round bye for the ninth consecutive season. The Patriots are undefeated at home this season and could have the weather on their side Sunday — if you buy into that sort of thing.

If the Patriots plan to make it to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game, they’ll likely need a strong performance from their rushing attack and some vintage Brady moments, or else people like Wright will be prepared to officially declare the dynasty over come Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports