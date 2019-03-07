Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Trade Barbs In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Brad Marchand’s Twitter account has provided some top-notch entertainment of late.

The Boston Bruins star made quite a few headlines with his tweet regarding the impending contract for Mitch Marner, which came off as a clever troll job directed at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marchand’s recent Twitter activity hasn’t been limited to razzing the Bruins’ rivals, though, as he’s let his teammates have it as well.

In addition to a playful jab at Chris Wagner, Marchand also got into it a little bit with Torey Krug. The two have done quite a bit of back-and-forth banter making fun of each other’s height this season, and they continued the trend Wednesday.

sorry for the delayed response… was watching honey I shrunk the kids.. you were so good in this scene pic.twitter.com/p4CuJzbsMD — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 6, 2019

While Krug’s roast was pretty good, we’re going to have to give this round to Marchand for the awesome photoshop.

And for what it’s worth, both Krug and Marchand are listed at 5-foot-9.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports