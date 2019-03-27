NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant GM Mike Zarren Candidate For Openings Around NBA

The Boston Celtics front office has proven to be one of the best in the NBA over the last few years, but one of their key parts has been rumored as a target of other clubs.

Assistant general manager Mike Zarren has been coming up as a candidate for front office openings this offseason, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Stein’s most recent newsletter said that Zarren’s name has been mentioned as a potential target, alongside Milwaukee Bucks assistant GM Milt Newton.

“Zarren’s name has surfaced as a potential target for the Pelicans and for Washington if the Wizards’ owner, Ted Leonsis, responds to his team’s unsightly (and, to be fair, injury-filled) 30-44 campaign with the management shake-up he has long resisted,” Stein wrote. “Ernie Grunfeld was installed as Washington’s president of basketball operations in June 2003.”

It’s fairly well known around the league that Zarren is happy with his current position in Boston. The sight of the brilliant statistician in his retro Celtics jacket at TD Garden is prime evidence of that, but who knows how much money teams like the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans will be willing to throw his way this offseason.

