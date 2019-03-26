Red Sox Reveal Starting Rotation For First Five Games Of 2019 Season

The rotation is set.

The Boston Red Sox will open the 2019 season Thursday night on the road against the Seattle Mariners, and they’ll do so with the recently extended Chris Sale on the mound. Manager Alex Cora announced last week that Sale would be the Opening Day starter, but until Tuesday, had yet to reveal the rest of the rotation.

Well, now we know.

Here’s who the Red Sox will trot out to begin the year:

#RedSox rotation to start the season: Sale, Eovaldi, Rodriguez, Porcello and Price. Price will go 3-4 innings today. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 26, 2019

Boston begins its World Series championship defense with an 11-game West Coast trip: four games in Seattle, four against the Oakland Athletics and three against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

