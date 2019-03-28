WrestleMania Odds: Rob Gronkowski Actually Among Favorites For Battle Royal?

Rob Gronkowski might be in line for yet another WrestleMania moment.

The world is Gronkowski’s oyster after he announced his retirement from the NFL last week. Since sending his Instagram farewell last Sunday, there’s been plenty of speculation about his future, including his own agent speculating a return to the New England Patriots very well could be in the cards.

There’s also been some talk about Gronkowski making a possible foray into professional wrestling with the WWE. WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium is just a little more than a week away, and while the match card is already set, it’s still possible Gronkowski makes an appearance. After all, he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 when he actually got into the ring to help his longtime buddy Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The battle royal is an annual WrestleMania event, and according to odds from BetOnline.ag, there’s at least some belief it’s possible Gronk not only shows up but wins the battle royale this year. Gronkowski, according to the online sportsbook, is a 16-1 favorite to win the event. That’s actually tied for the third-best odds of anyone who could find their way into the match.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner

Braun Strowman: 1-1

Curt Hawkins: 10-1

Andrade: 16-1

Lars Sullivan: 16-1

Rob Gronkowski: 16-1

Velveteen Dream: 16-1

It’s probably best not to read too much into the odds. It’s possible there’s some inside knowledge at play here, but it would still be pretty surprising to see Gronkowski hit the ring next Sunday. But the fact that BetOnline felt the need to not make Gronkowski’s odds longer shows that they’re at least preparing for the possibility. Plus, these are just odds to win the match — not just appear.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images