Bucks Fans Start ‘We Want Boston!’ Chant Ahead Of NBA Playoffs Round 2

For the first time since the 2000-01 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are onto the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Bucks completed a first-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons on Monday night with a 23-point victory at Little Caesars Arena. But instead of enjoying the series win, Milwaukee fans already had their minds on the next challenge.

Barring miraculous comebacks from the Brooklyn Nets and/or Orlando Magic, the Bucks will be tasked with squaring off against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Bucks fans sure seem excited about this likely matchup, as a Milwaukee-Detroit Game 4 watch party ignited a “We want Boston!” chant shortly after the Bucks finished off the Pistons.

You can check it out here.

Revenge very well might be on the minds of those Bucks fans. After all, Milwaukee nearly tabbed Boston with a first-round exit last season, only to fall in Game 7 at TD Garden.

But they might want to be careful with what they wish for. The Celtics looked mighty impressive in their first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers, and it appears Kyrie Irving and Co. finally are coming into their own after a regular season littered with struggles. So while the Bucks would enter this matchup as the higher seed, they certainly do not have a clear advantage when it comes to momentum.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images