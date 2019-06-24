Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re sure there are players who’ve been more excited to be a Boston Celtic than Grant Williams currently is, but it’s a small list.

Williams, whom the Celtics drafted last Thursday night with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, arrived in Boston on Sunday in advance of Monday’s introductory press conference. The Tennessee product announced his arrival by posting a photo to his Instagram story with the caption, “Home.”

Take a look:

Man Celtics fans are gonna love this guy. pic.twitter.com/yEVo7MwrRb — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 24, 2019

Whether that billboard was intentionally included is up for you to decide.

It hasn’t taken long for Williams to ingratiate himself with Green Teamers. The 20-year-old (who’s no fan of Kyrie Irving’s flat-Earth beliefs) is charismatic, well-spoken and seems genuinely thrilled to be a member of the Celtics.

Oh, and he’s a pretty good basketball player, too.

