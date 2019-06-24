Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might have identified Al Horford’s replacement.

Danny Ainge and Co. have a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams on their “radar,” according to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. The Thunder reportedly are looking to move the 7-foot Adams, who has two years and $53.3 million remaining on the four-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2016.

From Blakely:

“Adams is on Boston’s radar, but it’s unclear where he falls in the team’s pecking order as far as players they plan to pursue, or exactly what they are willing to give up in order to acquire him. But if you’re talking about big men who can make a major impact, Adams is one of those players that has to be given serious consideration.”

This news comes amid a deluge of reports indicating that Horford plans to leave the Celtics once free agency begins June 30. The veteran big man reportedly is seeking a four-year deal on the open market.

Adams and Horford are very different players. Horford is more athletic and a better shooter than Adams, who spends a majority of his time near the basket. However, Adams is considered by many to be the NBA’s strongest player, one who is an elite interior defender.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo looking like he’ll control the Eastern Conference for years to come, Adams might be of immense help to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old New Zealand native averaged 13.9 points last season while setting career highs in rebounds (9.5), assists (1.6) and steals (1.5) per game.

