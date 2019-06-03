Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick’s preparation extends beyond concocting a gameplan.

Belichick wears many hats within the New England Patriots organization, and his work ethic is maintained throughout all duties under his coaching umbrella. Just ask Willie McGinest, who received a first-hand look at Belichick’s unmatched attention to detail well before he donned a Patriots uniform.

"He is one of the most prepared people you will ever meet."@WillieMcGinest talks about the first time he met Bill Belichick👇 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/k1GNsO4zQP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 1, 2019

Belichick, then with the Cleveland Browns, didn’t have the chance to select McGinest with the No. 9 pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest came off the board at No. 4 via the Patriots, who brought Belichick in as head coach six years later.

It’s safe to say both moves worked out pretty well for the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images