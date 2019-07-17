Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Enes Kanter to endear himself to Boston Celtics fans.

The new Celtics big man was formally introduced to his new basketball family Wednesday as part of a news conference welcoming Kanter and All-Star guard Kemba Walker to Boston. Just moments into the press conference, Kanter — who will wear No. 11 with the C’s — took a shot at former Celtics guard Kemba Walker.

“I want to be the reason no one else will wear it,” Kanter told the assembled media. “Sorry, I had to.”

That’s a clever little swipe at Irving, who uttered the same words in a Nike commercial from last November that came a month after he pledged to remain in Boston for the long term.

Of course, Irving then got the heck out of town as fast as he could after the season ended, signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Given how Kanter has already embraced the new fan base, it won’t be long before the new big man is a fan favorite on Causeway Street.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Lauren Campbell