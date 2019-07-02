Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas will get a chance to prove himself in Washington after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Wizards on Monday.

The 5-foot-9 point guard played 12 games for the Denver Nuggets last season, but was removed from the team’s rotation after the first nine. Of course, Thomas was on the shelf until February 13 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in March of 2018.

Thomas’ lingering hip problems derailed his career after an MVP-caliber season in 2016-17 for the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in 76 games. It’s been all downhill since his dominance on the Parquet, but the point guard just wants a chance to prove himself again.

The 30-year-old spoke to The Athletic’s David Aldridge following the signing and expressed his excitement.

“Opportunity!!!! That’s all I wanted, I’ll do the rest!,” Thomas told Aldridge.

If Thomas wanted an opportunity for quality minutes, he certainly landed in the right spot.

John Wall will be out until at least February while recovering from a surgery on his Achilles, and Tomas Satoransky, Washington’s backup point guard, reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. In other words, the Wizards’ depth chart is wide open for Thomas to fill some minutes.

