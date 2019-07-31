Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

9:40 a.m.: Edwin Diaz blew a save Tuesday night, and his ERA for the season is now above 5.00 — is that going to square away some potential suitors? It sounds as if the Red Sox have their concerns.

Red Sox not overly impressed by the recent Edwin Diaz. Lot of teams need pen help but the timing makes it tough for a Diaz deal. Mets would have to have completely lost faith to trade him now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

8:25 a.m.: This certainly would fit into the Red Sox’s reported strategy of taking a look at lesser-name relief pitchers.

Andrew Chafin a LH reliever on Boston radar — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) July 31, 2019

The Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw has been just OK this season, but he does have intriguing strikeout numbers, averaging 11 punchouts per nine innings.

8:15 a.m.: The Padres have been tied to the Mets and Noah Syndergaard for a while now, but it sounds like there might not be much going on there.

Padres/Noah talk hasn’t been killed entirely but feels like a long shot. Mets want both major league pieces and prospects (can’t blame them; team has 2 years control with him, 1 more than Bauer) and still wants to compete. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: Tuesday was a wild day in Major League Baseball.

Most of the day was spent tracking trade rumors that ultimately didn’t amount to much of anything. But as Tuesday neared its end, the fireworks went off in a big way.

Most notably, the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians completed a three-team trade that saw Trevor Bauer head to Cincinnati and landed Yasiel Puig in Cleveland. Just as that trade was being completed, the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were involved in a nasty brawl with Puig in the middle of things.

The baseball world now turns its full attention to Wednesday’s trade deadline, though. The prevailing thought among baseball insiders seems to be it could be a relatively quiet day with little in the way of star power. That’s probably even truer after two of the biggest names — Bauer and Marcus Stroman — have already been dealt. The most intriguing player potentially on the market, of course, is San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, as the Giants will have a tough decision to make regarding the impending free agent. And what will the New York Mets do? After acquiring Stroman, the Mets could wind up dealing a pitcher like Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler ahead of Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Once again, we’ll be following all the latest news and rumors right here so be sure to keep refreshing for all the latest.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images