Julian Edelman’s thumb injury certainly isn’t stopping him from tweeting and it seems to be keeping him busy throughout New England Patriots training camp.

Considering he can’t participate in preseason drills due to a broken thumb, Edelman has been dishing out some fantastic photos in support of his teammates. In his latest installment, the veteran wide receiver decided to share an interesting photo of Stephon Gilmore.

Check it out:

Coming this fall, don’t miss all new episodes of “Gilmore’s Island” on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays! Please check with your provider for local listings. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/jl9PXqbw0P — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 1, 2019

The “Gilmore’s Island” photo seems to be inspired by the 1960s television show “Gilligan’s Island.”

Gilmore recently was ranked 22nd overall in the NFL’s Top 100 players list, earning the highest ranking of any cornerback in the league. During the 2018 season, the 28-year-old recorded two interceptions, 45 tackles and one sack while forcing two fumbles.

As he heads into his third season with the Patriots, Gilmore is looking to have another solid year in New England’s secondary.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images