ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The New England Patriots are three days away from their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, and their rookies don’t have real numbers yet.

So, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was still running around with the Patriots’ first-team unit in joint practices with the Lions wearing No. 69, and first-round pick N’Keal Harry made an impressive diving snag from quarterback Tom Brady donning No. 50.

We assume they’ll be given standard numbers by Thursday night.

Here’s what we noticed from Monday morning’s practice:

— Safety Patrick Chung, cornerback Ken Webster (physically unable to perform list), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (PUP), tight end Lance Kendricks and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) weren’t spotted.

— Running back Rex Burkhead and wide receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) were present but not in uniform.

— Meyers made a toe-tapping catch in 11-on-11s from Brady. He led Patriots pass-catchers in receptions during full-team drills.

— Harry laid out for his deep reception from Brady.

— Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore allowed his first catch in 11-on-11 drills all summer. It came on a catch by Danny Amendola.

— Patriots outside linebacker/defensive end Shilique Calhoun was in the backfield often during 11-on-11 drills. He would have had at least one sack if tackling was allowed. He got some first-team reps.

— Patriots cornerbacks JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams (two) and safeties Obi Melifonwu (two), Malik Gant and Devin McCourty had pass breakups in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. Crossen and undrafted rookie D’Angelo Ross had interceptions.

— Wide receiver Damoun Patterson had a drop.

— Meyers, Harry, Braxton Berrios and Gunner Olszewski all took punt return reps. That was a first for Meyers, who did muff a punt.

— Gilmore allowed a couple of catches against Lions wideout Kenny Golladay in 1-on-1 drills.

— Brady went 13-of-20 in 11-on-11s and 6-of-7 in 7-on-7s. Quarterback Brian Hoyer was 1-of-3 in 11s and 3-of-4 in 7s. Rookie Jarrett Stidham was 2-of-3 with an interception in 11s and 10-of-12 in 7s.

— Rookie defensive end Chase Winovich, a Michigan alum, had some good reps in 1-on-1s and 11-on-11s. He would have had a sack in full-team drills.

