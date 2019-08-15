Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The friendliness between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans didn’t stop the two teams from getting into frequent shoving matches Thursday in joint practices.

That will happen when it feels like 92 degrees with 61 percent humidity.

Here’s everything we observed at Thursday’s session:

— Wide receivers Maurice Harris and Cameron Meredith (physically unable to perform), tight ends Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury) weren’t spotted at practice.

— Wideouts Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry were limited in practice and departed after warmups.

— Receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) were present but not in uniform. Thomas (Achilles) performed resistance sprints before practice. He was moving pretty well.

— Safety Patrick Chung still wore a red non-contact jersey. Tight end Lance Kendricks has shed his.

— Your Patriots receivers today: Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson, Dontrelle Inman and Ryan Davis.

— Gunner saw some reps at … gunner.

— Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Ken Webster, Duke Dawson and rookie Joejuan Williams had pass breakups in 1-on-1 drills over Titans receivers. Williams’ came on an impressive play over Titans wideout Corey Davis. Webster, a seventh-round pick, Gilmore, Dawson, Jason McCourty and Keion Crossen went undefeated.

— Cornerback JC Jackson had a pass breakup during 11-on-11 drills. He actually should have had a pick six but couldn’t reel the ball in.

— Pass breakups in 7-on-7s: Jackson, cornerback Jonathan Jones, Gilmore and linebacker Jamie Collins.

— Pass breakups in 11-on-11s: Dawson, Williams, McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

— Dawson probably had his best practice in his two years as a Patriot.

— Olszewski drew a defensive pass interference penalty during full-team drills.

— Crossen blew a coverage in 11s, leading to a touchdown.

— There was some chippiness on both sides of the field during pass rush 1-on-1s with a couple of near-fights. Good reps: Patriots defensive tackle Nick Thurman showed off an impressive swim move. The bad: Patriots offensive tackle Tyrie St. Louis had his shoes stolen by Titans pass rusher Derick Roberson.

— A shoving match between Gilmore and Titans rookie receiver A.J. Brown turned into a full-on scuffle. McCourty tried to play peacemaker, but then Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe got in his business. Titans coach Mike Vrabel ultimately put it to an end, telling his receivers to get off the field — except he used more profanity. It wasn’t too serious.

— Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler left practice early.

— Patriots offensive tackle Dan Skipper threw up midway through practice. He dealt with a heat-related issue Wednesday, too.

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 10-of-15 in 11-on-11s and 8-of-11 in 7-on-7s. Brian Hoyer was 7-of-8 in 11s and 2-of-3 in 7s. Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 1-of-6 in 11s and 2-of-2 in 7s.

— Berrios had two big receptions from Brady. One was called back because of a holding penalty, however. Berrios was probably the Patriots’ best receiver Thursday. Meyers also hauled in a nice catch. Berrios delivered a nice block on a long reception by Meyers.

— New tight end Eric Saubert caught a pass in 11s from Stidham.

— Gilmore used the 12th man — the sideline — well to force a couple of incompletions.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images