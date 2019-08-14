Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got a save Tuesday night from a pretty unlikely source.

After Brandon Workman blew his opportunity in the ninth, allowing the Cleveland Indians to tie the game at six, Jackie Bradley Jr. responded by launching a solo home run in the 10th, putting the Sox up 7-6.

From there, Boston called upon Andrew Cashner to close the door. Cashner was moved to the bullpen just a couple days prior as a result of his ineffectiveness as a starter since getting traded to the Red Sox last month. After allowing a single to Carlos Santana to begin the inning, Cashner retired the next three batters, capping off the outing by striking out Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez, to earn his first career save and give Boston the victory.

The Red Sox’s 22 blown saves this year are second-most in baseball, and they’ve spent pretty much this entire season without a true closer — though Workman has been good and pretty much claimed the job. Still, Red Sox fans on Twitter went nuts after Cashner earned his save.

Make him the new closer! — Doonebug (@doonebug13) August 14, 2019

Andrew Cashner > Craig Kimbrel — Anthony (@redsoxcatcher5) August 14, 2019

craig kimbrel grew his mullet out pretty long — hvt (@redsoxnstuff) August 14, 2019

pay the man all the money he wants oh my goodness we have a closer — John Madden (@jcdell24) August 14, 2019

best closer in the league — KQizzle (@KQizzle) August 14, 2019

The cashman is the greatest closer in Sox history. — Dre (@imdre3oo) August 14, 2019

The below tweet has nothing to do with him becoming closer, but the world still needs to see it.

CASH RULES pic.twitter.com/K4YSClSPGX — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) August 14, 2019

Alright.

Hey, if this is how the Red Sox can get the best out of Cashner, we’re sure there wouldn’t be many complaints.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images