Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s thrilling win Tuesday was marred by what might be a significant injury to Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics forward exited in overtime of Team USA’s comeback win over Turkey due to a left ankle spain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Tatum had to be helped off the court with just 2.1 seconds remaining in the final frame of the FIBA World Cup group-stage matchup.

The 21-year-old reportedly will be reevaluated Wednesday.

(You can click here to watch the moment Tatum appeared to injure his ankle.)

Official update on Jayson Tatum: sprained left ankle, will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 3, 2019

Tatum finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the 93-92 victory. Fellow Celtics Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown finished with 14, five and one points, respectively.

Team USA will play Japan at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images